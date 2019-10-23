Eagles Fan Fights Back Tears While Wearing ‘Flapping Wings’ Hat

The Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for their bold personalities. Whether they are screaming at referees, throwing items at Santa Claus, or calling out receiver Nelson Agholor for dropping passes, this fanbase constantly turns heads. Sunday night, however, one fan drew attention after showing his sadness, as well as a hat with flapping wings, during an interview with a CW affiliate in Philadelphia.

Following the loss to the Cowboys, a man named Monty Gee was shown wearing a massive eagle hat. He expressed his love for the Eagles while fighting back tears. Gee also explained that he fully expected Philadelphia to take care of business in enemy territory while pulling ahead in the NFC East standings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I talked stuff, I thought we had it, but it goes to show you who the better team [is],” Gee said before getting choked up with emotion. The interviewer commented on his crying, to which Gee explained that he’s hurting after this loss to a division rival. To cap off the interview, she asked him to flap the wings on his hat just one more time.

This is the saddest interview ever 😂(@stoolpresidente) pic.twitter.com/qXzQu19Ojh — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 21, 2019

“Let’s go, birds. Fly Eagles fly,” Gee said one more time before the interview ended.

Heading into Sunday’s game, there was an expectation that the Eagles would easily defeat the Cowboys and take control of the division. Dallas was 3-3 after three consecutive losses and appeared to be reeling after their strong start.

Adding to the confidence was head coach Doug Pederson, who said that the Eagles would go down to Dallas and win the game. He later clarified his remarks by saying that he wasn’t predicting a victory, but the comments had already been taken out of context.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are going to be ready to play,” Pederson said on the Monday heading toward the battle. “And we’re going to win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we’re right where we need to be.”

The game did not play out as Pederson expected as the Cowboys built up a 27-7 lead heading into halftime and never looked back. The final score on Sunday night was 37-10 after quarterback Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another. The Eagles, on the other hand, were unable to make the game competitive.

Considering that the matchup had been hyped up by both the coach and the media, it’s not a surprise that Monty Gee felt let down by the performance on the field. Although he likely would have preferred to not display his hat during the interview.