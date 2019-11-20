Eagles Accused of Pumping in Crowd Noise During Patriots Game, Tom Brady Reacts

The Philadelphia Eagles needed to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday night in order to stay with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East race. And it looks like they attempted to get an advantage on the defending Super Bowl Champions by adding extra crowd noise at Lincoln Financial Field. According to Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Eagles pumped crowd noise when the Patriots were on offense. Patriots quarterback Tom Bady was asked about this on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show and he seemed to enjoy the speculation.

“Good job, Zo! I like it,” Brady said per NBC Sports Boston. “I didn’t notice, but again, those are not the things I would notice. Loud is loud. At one point when you can’t hear, basically it’s like ‘loud’ and then ‘louder,’ but you’re really not going to notice the difference much.”

Extra crowd noise or not, the Patriots were still able to come away with a 17-10 win. And while Brady was happy with the team earning their ninth victory of the year, he is frustrated the team can’t get anything going on offense.

“It’s just part of how our season’s gone,” Brady said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio per NBC Sports Boston. “I think there’s a lot of things we talk about internally. Things that we see that we need to do to continue to try to improve … we’re going to have to just execute better than we did and better than we have.

“We’re 9-1, our defense is playing great, our special teams unit is playing great and they’re keeping us in every game. Offensively, I’ve said we’ve got to take advantage when we have opportunities in [a] short field and we had a few of those yesterday. Those are the ones that probably frustrate me the most.”

So far this year, Brady has completed 63 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,752 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions and he has a passer rating of 90.1. As for the Eagles, they are now 5-5 on the year but they are only one game behind the Cowboys for first place in the division. The Patriots are a shoo-in to reach the playoffs, but the Eagles will likely have to win the division in order to play in January.