Dwyane Wade Pokes Fun at LeBron James' Bubble Look

LeBron James' fashion choices have drawn attention since the NBA returned in the Orlando bubble. Former baseball player Aubrey Huff made critical comments about a suit-purse combo, but former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is just having fun at his friend's expense. He called out James and said that he "had baby oil" on his chest.

Wade made the comments when he appeared on NBA on TNT to serve as an analyst. He was technically previewing the Monday matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, but he took the conversation in a different direction. He unbuttoned his shirt, which seemingly teased a similar outfit that James wore earlier in the day. The Lakers star had worn shorts and an unbuttoned shirt en route to the game, exposing his bare chest.

"Look! 'Bron got baby oil on. 'Bron got baby oil on. Look at his chest," Wade said while his fellow analysts laughed. Another person on the set commented on the outfit and said that "it's humid in Orlando." To add even more entertainment for the viewers at home, the segment featured a saxophone soundtrack.

Following a 124-121 victory, James faced questions about his clothing. A reporter showed him a side-by-side comparison of his and Wade's looks and said that the former teammate had tried to copy him. James initially laughed while covering his face with a towel, but he ultimately said, "no comment" before laughing once again.

"He needs to be outdoors right now, I tell you that," James continued. "He needs a little breeze going on, man. A little sweaty inside that studio. D-Wade is crazy, y'all crazy in that studio for sure. You got me laughing man, I appreciate it."

Wade was not done just yet, however, as he later compared the looks on social media. He posted a collage on Instagram that showed both him and James with the unbuttoned shirts. "Having fun [laughing face emoji]" Wade captioned his image.

The former Miami Heat player can have fun at James' expense considering that they were once teammates in South Florida. James and Wade suited up together from 2010 until the end of the 2014 season. During this time, the pair won two rings and both continued their run of All-Star Game appearances. They also developed a friendship, which Wade put on display during his appearance on NBA on TNT.