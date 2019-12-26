Dwyane Wade Sends Christmas Message to Oldest Sons While in Hawaii

Dwayne Wade and his family are spending Christmas in Hawaii. However, the entire family is not there with him as his two oldest sons weren’t able to come because they are currently playing basketball. On Instagram, Wade shared a video of the two opening their Christmas presents and he also sent them a message.

“It’s basketball season so our older boys couldn’t have a Hawaii Christmas like the rest of us,” Wade wrote. “But i think they enjoyed their morning anyways. Merry Christmas @zaire @dahveonn we love you both‼️”

Zaire is seen opening his gift and it’s a check. The amount is not confirmed but it led to a number of fans commenting on the post. One fan wrote: “Must be nice. I work hard for my family and i still can’t get close to that. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Blessing.”

“Yea I got that same gift but in way less fashion and father proudness,” another fan wrote.

“Blessed bro!” another fan added “You’re the champ!! He’s got a great leader to follow.

“Hol up this man got 100,000,” another fan stated. “Bro I got underwear and a phone case.

It’s clear Wade cares about his kids a lot. In fact, he recently had to defend his son, Zion, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community and was being trolled by social media users.

“If you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids,” Wade said via Entertainment Tonight.

“I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tell you he’s gay?What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you? … I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into. And for me it’s all about nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, the only thing I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job.”

Wade retired from the NBA last season and he put together a Hall of Fame career. He led the Miami Heat to three NBA titles and he was the NBA Finals MVP in 2006.