Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Fans Reach out After His Father, Rocky Johnson, Passes Away

On Jan. 15, it was reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father, former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, passed away at the age of 75. His cause of death is not currently known. In response to the sad news, many of Johnson’s fans have reached out to him on social media to offer up their condolences.

“Just learned about your dad,” one fan wrote, in response to one of the Jumanji star’s latest tweets. “My condolences. He was an absolute. Legend.”

“I’m sorry about the situation with your father,” another fan commented. “prayers go out to you and your family.”

.@therock I’m sorry about your dad sending my condolences 💔 😥 — Patrick Flanagan (@captiancrap2) January 15, 2020

“My condolences Dwayne about your fathers passing,” yet another fan wrote, before sending the actor a lovely message about Rocky. “Im positive you were the apple of his eye and he passed in peace knowing the man you became. I wish the best for you and your family during these sad days.”

“i am sorry to hear about the passing of your father, he was obviously a great man, its evident in the quality son he has raised,” another fan wrote.

WWE released a statement about Rocky’s passing on Wednesday, in which they also detailed his impressive career.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” their statement read.

Rocky, who gained fame under the stage name “Soul Man,” began his wrestling career in the mid-1960s as a part of the National Wrestling Alliance, as WWE’s statement also noted. He later joined the WWE in 1983.

Dwayne and Rocky enjoyed a close relationship, as evident by the fact that the Hobbs & Shaw actor related that he wanted to buy his father a house in March 2019.

“I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand-new home, wherever you want to live, you can live,’” Dwayne said in an Instagram video. “My dad’s an old-school tough guy, I said, ‘What the hell are you nervous about?’ And he said, ‘Well,’ he was searching for words. ‘No one ever called to tell me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it’s you, it’s my son, I’m so proud of you and I love you so much.’”

“I never heard my dad talk like that. It felt good to me and it felt good to my heart,” Dwayne continued. “You know, my dad used to beat my a—. Tough love, and I hated it back then, but I’m so grateful for it now. It just felt good to kind of give back to the ones who raised you. So, love you too, Pop.”