Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and More Celebrities React to Tom Brady’s Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady recently announced on Instagram he plans on playing in 2020. And that led to a number of fans showing support for in his comments section. And some of the fans who responded were recognizable faces. Per NBC Sports Boston, a few notable celebrities commented on Brady’s post to show him love. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Whalberg were two of the celebrities who showed support from Brady as they want to see him play next season and beyond.

“Beautiful said.” Johnson commented. “Powerful words in you words brother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“THE GOAT” Wahlberg wrote, who is a big New England Patriots fan.

Other celebrities who showed support for Brady were Venus Williams, Diddy, David Beckham and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

“You have nothing to prove, but so much to give,” Williams wrote. Biggest fan. Rock on.”

“CANT STOP WONT STOP,” Diddy wrote.

“Yes sir [Tom Brady] football,” Beckham added.

“Te amo,” Bundchen wrote with three heart emojis.

In the post, Brady said that he still has a lot to prove and he has no plans to retire. The six-time Super Bowl champion wrote: “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

On Saturday, the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brady will be a free agent in March so there’s a chance the team could team move on from him. Along with announcing his return, Brady thanked the Patriots fans for the support they have shown him since 2000.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU!” Brady added. “After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!!

It’s not known if Brady will re-sign with the Patriots, but it’s clear he’s not going to retire anytime soon.