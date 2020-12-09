Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Models DX Shirt Amid WWE Training

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone recently paid tribute to two WWE legends. On Tuesday, Simone Johnson posted a photo of her wearing a D-Generation X shirt. The shirt had the two leaders of the group — Shawn Michaels and Triple H — and fans had a lot to say about Johnson's new attire.

One comment that stood out was: "Kinda ironic those two guys tried to get your dad to quit in the early days of the WWF." There is reported history between The Rock, Michaels and Triple H. WWE Hall of Famer Brett "The Hitman" Hart recently talked about Dwayne Johnson and said he was bullied by Michaels and Triple H in the early stages of his WWE career.

"I remember Shawn Michaels coming into the dressing room and dressing down poor Dwayne," Hart said on Confessions of The Hitman as reported by The Sportster. "Shawn came in and just dressed him down and he chewed him out. And I believe, [HBK] told [The Rock] to never do a top rope dropkick ever again because that was his move. That's what he was mad about. And then, he slammed the door and he walked out. The Rock was [deflated] because in those days, Shawn had a lot of weight."

Hart went on to say: "I remember the door closed after Shawn left and I said, 'that's bulls—. That's total bulls—.' I said, 'Nobody owns the dropkick off the top. You can do that. Owen does it all the time! Why doesn't he cut a promo on Owen?' I said, 'They're just busting your chops and they're trying to work on you.'"

Simone Johnson is looking to be a WWE Superstar just like her father. Earlier this year, Johnson signed a contract with WWE and is currently training at the Performance Center in Florida. However, Johnson, who turned 19 in August, has been training to become a wrestler since she was 16.

"You know, it blows my mind," Dwayne Johnson said in May when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly — follow in my footsteps sounds cliche — but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is just so important."