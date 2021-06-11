Major Update on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returning to WWE

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hasn't been seen on WWE TV since late 2019, but that could change very soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (per Wrestling Inc.), WWE is hoping to have Johnson make an appearance at Survivor Series in November. However, it's not a done deal at this point as Johnson is busy with other projects.

Having Johnson return to WWE could help build a potential match between him and Roman Reigns at a WrestleMania event. The next two WrestleManias will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (38) and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (39). As for the location of Survivor Series, it's been reported it will likely be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The date of Survivor Series has not been announced.

Johnson is not returning to WWE full time but having a match with him and Roman Reigns would be huge. "I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do," Johnson said while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August 2019. "I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don't know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today."

Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and is set to appear in three films this year. But it was his work in WWE that got in over as a star in Hollywood. Johnson was one of the top Superstars in WWE during the late 90s into the 2000s, winning the WWE Championships eight times and the WCW Championship twice. He is also a five-time tag team champion with three of those wins being with Mick Foley. Since leaving the company in 2004, Johnson has made sporadic appearances in WWE, and his daughter, Simone Johnson, is currently training to be a WWE Superstar.