Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Share Thoughts on Colin Kaepernick

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are currently promoting their new movie Jumanji: The Next Level and they were recently on ESPN’s The Undefeated Roundtable with Kelly L. Carter. One of the questions Carter asked the duo was what is the most captivating headline in sports right now. Johnson and Hart said Colin Kaepernick and both shared their thoughts on the current status of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“Kaep is a big headline right now,” Hart told The Undefeated Roundtable, via Heavy. “So, some things you gotta just understand and onion peel off a headline. In other words, when you dig into it and show interest, it becomes a revolving world of non-stop conversation. I think either you are a supporter, and you want to see him play, or you have no interest in it anymore.”

Johnson believes that Kaepernick can still play in the NFL and it’s up to the owners to bring him back.

“Yeah, it is so polarizing is what we are finding right now,” said Johnson. “Ultimately, we are athletes by nature and love the world of sports and all sports, but this one, in particular, obviously it’s a close one to us and also, it ultimately comes down to how badly do you want to play the game. On the business level for the owners, how badly do you want Kaep in the game? Because obviously, he can still ball.”

While Johnson and Hart get ready for the release of Jumani: The Next Level which, will hit theatres on Dec. 13, Kaepernick continues his quest to sign with an NFL team. Earlier this month, Kaepernick held a workout for NFL teams at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, and there were seven teams who watch him throw. The NFL had a workout set up for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons’ facilities and 25 teams were ready to see him workout. But Kaepernick decided to have his own workout because he wanted “transparency.”

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

It has been reported that no teams have contacted Kaepernick since the workout. He was a member of the 49ers from 2011-2016 and reached the Super Bowl in 2012.