Dwayne 'Dwanta' Johnson Entertains Fans With Christmas Tune

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting into the holiday spirit. The former WWE star-turned-busiest man in Hollywood channeled his inner Santa Claus and sang a jingle to friends and fans. Although he opted for a sleeveless Project Rock t-shirt instead of a bright red Santa suit.

"Dwanta Claus is coming tonight on his sleigh," Johnson said in his Instagram video. "He's got all the toys, got all the gifts. Get the cookies ready, the tequila ready, the mistletoe ready. Dwanta's coming." he completed the look by wearing a custom Santa hat that said "Dwanta" in large, red letters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson filmed the video from the Iron Paradise gym, which he stuffed full of all of his favorite workout equipment. He explained in the caption that he was getting in Dwanta's midnight workout. Johnson then continued to sing for his fans before ending the video. "Always nice, always naughty," he added in the caption.

Johnson actually provided a Christmas day update about his adventures "delivering cheer" to people around the world. He reposted the clip of him singing and then provided some important details. "About last night.. [sleigh emoji][earth emoji]" Johnson tweeted. "Thanks for baking cookies [cookie emoji] Thanks for pouring tequila [alcohol emoji] All the mistletoe 'mommy’s kissing Dwanta Claus' were fun [kissy face emoji][purple devil emoji] And thanks for not calling the popo on Dwanta last night when you thought it was B&E."

The Dwanta hat has made several appearances on Instagram in recent days while Johnson has provided good cheer. He has been on a virtual Teremana sleigh tour while meeting with many people online. He spoke to frontline workers, firefighters, pharmacists and the Teremana employees.

Johnson did actually don the red fuzzy jacket for a special team-up with John Krasinski. He joined a video call with the Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan star and Jay Abel, a widowed father of two who revealed that he has to sell a lot of comics memorabilia to buy Christmas presents for his children. Abel had previously tweeted at Johnson and asked for a retweet of his eBay page.

Dwanta did a lot more than simply retweet a website. He actually promised Abel that he would purchase everything that his children wanted. Johnson also vowed to bring the family to the Black Adam set once the COVID-19 pandemic was not an issue so they could see his DC Comics character in action.