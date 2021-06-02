Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Make Big Career Announcement

✖

Mike Krzyzewski is set to make a big announcement about his coaching career. The longtime Duke basketball coach is planning to retire after the 2021-22 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach for the Blue Devils.

Stadium was the first to report that Krzyzewski, 74, is calling in a career after next season. He is the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history, leading Duke to five national championships, 12-regular season ACC championships, and 15 conference tournament titles in 41 seasons. He has also produced 28 NBA lottery picks and 41 first-round draft picks. This comes two months after North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams announced his retirement.

"Mike's been fantastic for the game of basketball," retired North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters after the Pro-Am for the Korn Ferry Tour stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. "... He's been a good friend. He's been a guy I've respected a great deal. He made everybody bring their A-game for years and years and years. ... He's just been phenomenal in everything he's done."

Krzyzewski was hired at Duke in 1980 after spending five years at Army. His team didn't reach the NCAA Tournament until the 1983-84 season. But the Blue Devils got better each year, winning back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992. Duke would continue to be a consistent tournament team and got Krzyzewski his third national title in 2001. The team would win ut all again in 2010, and the fifth title came in 2015.

"The only thing wrong with Mike Krzyzewski is that he doesn't play golf," Williams said. "Michael doesn't need Roy Williams giving him advice. He's a great family man. He's going to enjoy his family a great deal. He'll still be important in college athletics. He'll still be important to college basketball."

Due to his success, Coach K is a three-time winner of the Naismith College Coach of the Year. Krzyzewski also won ACC Coach of the Year five times and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist as he was the head coach of the men's national basketball team for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Krzyzewski is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.