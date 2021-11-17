Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson and Star Player Face DWI Charges

Michael Savarino, a player on the Duke basketball team and grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski, and star player Paolo Banchero face DWI-related charges after Savarino’s arrest Sunday morning, according to ESPN. Savarino, 20, was arrested on DWI charges. Banchero, 19 was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

On Sunday morning, Savarino was pulled over after a stop sign violation. He took a breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol content was 0.08, the legal limit in North Carolina. Savarino is also accused of failure to yield to a stop sign and driving after consuming. He was taken into custody and his license was revoked for 30 days. Banchero was cited and released.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement to The Raleigh News & Observer. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Banchero played in Duke’s game on Tuesday night, leading the Blue Devis to a 92-52 victory. Savarino didn’t play in the game. “Two different situations,” Krzyzewski stated when asked about starting Banchero. “Two entirely different situations. Headlines might make it look like it’s the same — it’s not. The decisions we made are in conjunction with our authorities, my superiors. We’re taking action. We took action and we will continue to take action.”

Savarino is set to appear in court on Dec. 9 while Banchero’s court date is December 8. “We had a violation of our standards, and we’ll handle that internally,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve already handled — are handling it. But, violation of our standards. And that’s it.” This news comes shortly after Banchero was named ACC Freshman of the Week. He helped lead Duke to three wins in the opening week of the season, averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. He is projected to go as high as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Savarino is a scholarship player after starting his career as a walk-on. He grew up in Durham, North Carolina, playing high school basketball at Durham Academy. His mother, Debbie, is an Assistant Director of Athletics for Duke.