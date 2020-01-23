Drew Brees to ‘Take a Deep Breath’ Before Making Decision on Playing in 2020

Drew Brees knows he’s at the back end of his NFL career. However, that doesn’t mean the New Orleans Saints star quarterback is ready to retire anytime soon. Brees was currently in Orlando for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl and made an appearance on ESPN. Brees was asked about his plans for the 2020 season and needed to take some time before he makes a decision.

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess,” Brees said via Pro Football Talk.

Brees also said he will talk to his family about playing next season, but he did say his kids want him to play “forever.” That’s not likely, but if Brees does decide to play, the other question is will be with the Saints, or with another NFL team since he’s a free agent in March?

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke to the media this week about Brees, admitting he can play for the Saints as long as he wants to play in the NFL. When it comes to Brees, Loomis said: “No different than it’s been the last few years.”

“It’s easy to take him for granted. Yet, I don’t take him for granted,” Loomis added. “Look, if any of us are surprised at what he does, then we’re just not very smart.”

Brees isn’t the only Saints quarterback who is a free agent. Both backup quarterbacks – Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill — could be looking for new teams this offseason, but they were also key players in the Saints’ 2019 season. One could make the argument of Bridgewater being the MVP of the team as he led the Saints to a 5-0 record when Brees was out with a thumb injury.

The Saints finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record, but they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. After the game, Brees was asked about playing next season.

“I’m not making any comments on that, other than I’ve told you guys this over the last couple of years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of re-evaluate each offseason and find the things I want to get better at and move on,” he said.