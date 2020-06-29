Drew Brees to Sponsor Black College Football Hall of Fame Event

✖

Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, recently announced they will be presenting sponsors of an upcoming Black College Football Hall of Fame event in July. The event, which is called "The Road to Equality" will take a look at the history of Black college football "and its influence upon civil rights," according to NFL.com. Brees, who is looking to be "part of the solution" when it comes to racial injustice, announced the news on Twitter.

"Brittany & I are proud to support BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL…THE ROAD TO EQUALITY as the Presenting Sponsor," Brees wrote. "An incredible opportunity to recognize the journey and struggles of so many who have truly paved the way for all of us." This comes after Brees making comments about being against players kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season. The New Orleans Saints quarterback took a lot of heat for his comments, which led to him apologizing multiple times.

"I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply," Brees said in a video apology earlier this month. "That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I'm sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution. I am your ally."

There have been a number of Black college football players that have gone on to have successful NFL careers. Some of the notable players are Walter Payton (Jackson State), Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) Deacon Jones, (Mississippi Valley State) and Doug Williams (Grambling), who became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

"It is important to understand our history, so injustice does not repeat itself," Williams said who was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Washington Redskins to it's second Super Bowl victory in team history in 1987. "It is my hope everyone will join us for this meaningful program. There are still many miles to go on the road to equality." The vent will take place on July 15 at 8:3- p.m. ET.