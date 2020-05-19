Drew Brees Reveals His Sons Have Suffered Some Unfortunate Facial Injuries

✖

Drew Brees might have some fighters in his sons. On Instagram, the New Orleans Saints quarterback went to Instagram to show his son's unfortunate facial injuries. In the first post, Brees reveals the black eye Bowen received. Brees doesn't reveal how he got the black eye, but he did say it his "first shiner." In the second post, Brees showed Callen and the scratches he earned. Again, it's not clear how he suffered the scratches, but Brees believes it came from wrestling a bear.

It's likely Brees has wrestled a bear, but he will have to wrestle a few things this year. When the 2020 NFL season begins, Brees and the Saints will be battling with few teams who are looking to win the Super Bowl. In 2019, the Saints finished the season with a 13-3 record and won the NFC South. However, the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs. Brees is hoping to win another Super Bowl before he calls it a career.

Bowen with his first shiner...

Another thing Brees is wrestling with is his future. It's been reported that he will be joining NBC Sports to replace Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth once he retires. Brees has two years remaining on his contract, but the belief is 2020 will be his final year. Even head coach Sean Payton said Brees is entering his "final season" before clarifying his statement by saying he's taking it one year at a time.

Regardless of the decision, Brees has put together a legendary career. As of right now, Brees is the most prolific passer in NFL history as he's the all-time leader in passing yards (77,416) and passing touchdowns (547). He holds the NFL record for most 5,000 passing yards season, highest career completion percentage and most touchdown passes in a game. Along with helping the Saints winning the Super Bowl in 2009, Brees was named to the Pro Bowl 13 times while making the All-Pro team five times.

Fans will be in for a treat when the 2020 season kicks off because Brees and the Saints will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady signed with the Bucs in March, and when Brees was recently asked about Brady, he said the NFC South just got better.