'Tell Me Lies': Bree and Oliver Have an Intense Encounter in Front of His Wife in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The affair between Bree and Oliver grows more intense in a brand new episode of Tell Me Lies. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, Sept. 18 episode of Season 2 of the Hulu show, Bree (Catherine Missal) and Baird College professor Oliver (Tom Ellis) share a moment in front of his wife – Bree's professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession).

Sitting in Marianne's class, Bree is confused about receiving a "B" on her assignment and the note that her work "felt a little bit undercooked," while her friend Lucy (Grace Van Patten) received praise from her mentor. But things are about to get a lot more confusing when a knock sounds at the door of the classroom and Oliver enters.

(Photo: Hulu)

Earlier this season, Bree and Oliver's initial flirtations crossed the line into a full-blown affair, so the college sophomore is shocked to see the object of her affection with his wife. "Hey, honey!" Marianne says sweetly as she introduces her husband to her students. Bree can't help but stare as Oliver makes his way to the front of the classroom, but she quickly looks away, then back to him after they lock eyes.

"It's very nice to meet you all," he quips after the moment passes. "I look forward to my wife talking about you behind your backs." Giving his wife a kiss goodbye in front of Bree, Oliver exits, and the students are dismissed for the weekend. As Lucy stays behind for a chat with Marianne, Bree looks conflicted as she gathers her items to leave.

Prior to the Season 2 premiere of Tell Me Lies, Missal and Ellis opened up to PopCulture about their characters' forbidden age-gap affair. "[Bree is] a sweetheart, and she's naive, and I think this is kind of the perfect storm of a relationship for her to fall into," Missal said. "It's really interesting to see their dynamic play out and shift and [see] how it also changes the dynamic between Bree and her friends moving forward."

(Photo: Hulu)

Ellis, meanwhile, described Oliver as a "broken soul" pointing out that his "lack of care about consequence and choice" is a clue to him being "sort of quietly narcissistic and broken." The Lucifer actor agreed that Oliver's ability to "understand what [Bree's] weaknesses and her vulnerabilities are and quietly affirm what she needs to hear" makes him just as toxic and "potent" as Stephen (Jackson White), albeit in a more "quiet" and "understated" way.

"I think he very, very subtly sort of reels Bree in in a way that makes her think that she's the person who's in control," he said. "I think that that is a big part of her intoxication and her confusion – that finally there's someone who understands her. ... And it's quite conniving in a way, but it presents itself as a source of comfort."

Tell Me Lies premieres new episodes to stream Wednesdays on Hulu.