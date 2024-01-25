Jerry Rice Reflects on Historic Super Bowl Performance (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LVIII is only a few weeks away, and fans can watch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 11. The San Francisco 49ers could play in the big game if they beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. If that happens, 49ers fans are hoping one of their players can have a memorable performance like Jerry Rice did at Super Bowl XXIII in 1989. At the start of the 2023 NFL season, PopCulture.com spoke to Rice about his Super Bowl performance that saw him catch 11 passes and 215 yards and one touchdown.

"I think at that time I was just so happy to help my team to win that Super Bowl and also for the fans of San Francisco," Rice told PopCulture. "It takes a while before it registers because that's why we play the game. You play the game to get on that ultimate stage and to try to win that trophy. And we were able to do that and I was able to do it three times. And I've been very fortunate to play with some great players and the greatest owner ever, Eddie DeBartolo. Then the greatest coach, Bill Walsh man, then the greatest quarterback Joe Montana, so it's just been an amazing ride."

Rice's performance led to him being named Super Bowl MVP. He is one of just eight wide receivers in history to be named Super Bowl MVP and the third behind Lynn Swan and Fred Biletnikoff. In his career, Rice won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, was selected to the Pro Bowl 13 games, was selected to the All-Pro First Team 10 times and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice. The one award Rice didn't win was NFL MVP, but he came close to winning it multiple times, finishing second in MVP voting in 1987 and 1995.

Truth be told, no NFL wide receiver has ever won the MVP award. However, Rice believes that will change soon. "I think they have a better opportunity in today's football because back in the day it was always going to be a quarterback or it was going to be a defensive player or even a running back because those guys got more touches than wide receivers," he said. "So in today's football, I could see that happening now."