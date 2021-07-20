Drew Brees Reveals Why He Will Not Come out of Retirement

✖

Drew Brees officially retired from the NFL after this offseason after spending 20 seasons in the league. And despite being 42-years old, is it possible for the former New Orleans Saints quarterback to make a comeback down the road? Brees was asked that on Football Morning in America by Mike Tirico, and he explained why a big return is very unlikely.

"I better get my butt going if that’s the case," Brees said. "There is a saying that if you don’t use it, you lose it. That’s the truth, my arm is killing me because I haven’t been training to throw. I actually feel worse now than at any other point in my career. I may have one throw, one series, one drive.” Brees was also asked if he misses playing football.

“I have been preparing for the next chapter, I’m excited about it," he said. "There is a feeling of gratitude and appreciation for all that the game gave me. I still have a chance (at NBC) to be connected with the game and stay involved, but I am excited to be able to pursue some other passions that I haven’t been able to up to this point.”

Brees missed four games last season due to multiple injuries but still put up strong numbers, completing 70.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,942 yards 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Saints won the NFC South but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Brees was looking to win another Super Bowl before his career came to an end, but the Saints could never get back to the big game due to missed calls and blown opportunities.

The big question for the Saints now is who will be the new starting quarterback - Jameis Winston or Tayson Hill? “Both guys have such a love for the game … and you can see it in the way they play, Brees said. "Taysom has an infectious love for the game. There is not a guy who is more respected for that and for what he brings to the team. Jameis was such a joy to be around. He also loves the game and loves to work at it. You can tell that football consumes his thoughts. He wants to be a great player and continue to improve."