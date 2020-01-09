Drew Brees Sends Message to Fans After Saints’ Playoff Loss to Vikings

Drew Brees has been through this before but he didn’t think he would be in this position. For the third consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints come up short in the playoffs as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round last Sunday. Brees took a couple of days to reflect and on Tuesday, he went to Instagram to post a photo of his teammates and he also sent a message to the fans that supported him all season long.

“So many great memories and moments from this season with this team,” Brees wrote. “Thank you Who Dat Nation for all your love and support!”

Brees’ fans showed their support through his comments section. One fan wrote: “I can’t wait until next season. I’m already for practices and games to start again. Thanks for a great season. Now here is to next season and kicking more butt. Who Dat!!”

“Great season,” another fan wrote. “Tough pill to swallow. We love you Drew, Give us another year!”

“Superbowl next year Drew!” another Instagram user wrote. “Always cool to know what needs work.”

“No, thank you, Drew and the entire Saints team for a fantastic year,” a fourth fan stated. “A trip to the SB would have been awesome, but y’all are still a heck of great team imo!”

It was a tough loss for the Saints because they finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. And with Brees being 40 years old, the question becomes will he continue to play or will he call it a career soon?

“I’m not making any comments on that, other than I’ve told you guys this over the last couple of years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason and find the things I want to get better at and move on,” Brees said after the game when talking about his future in the NFL.

Regardless of what happens, Brees has put together one of the best careers of all-time. Along with winning the Super Bowl in 2009, Brees has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in his career. Both totals rank first in NFL history.