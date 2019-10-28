Drew Brees Becomes First NFL QB to Reach 75,000 Career Passing Yards

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to action on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last five weeks due to a thumb injury. And while he was able to lead the Saints to a 31-9 win over the Cardinals, he also made NFL history as he now has 75,218 career passing yards, making him the first player in NFL history to reach 75,000 career passing yards. With Brees being first on the all-time passing yards list, Tom Brady is second with 72,765. So Brees is looking to hold off Brady, but both players have yet to really slow down.

But the important thing for Brees is getting the win and he was able to do that. The Saints are now 7-1 on the year and they are the No. 2 team in the NFC in terms of the win-loss record. After the game, Brees showed his appreciation to Teddy Bridgewater who helped the team win every game Brees missed.

“I can’t say enough great things about Teddy and his leadership over the last five weeks,” Brees told reporters via Sporting News. “He basically stepped into the role that obviously I would normally have. … addressing the team, addressing the skill players and different things throughout the week.”

“He took on that role. Not just the guy throwing the ball or the guy handing off the ball, but the guy being in charge of the huddle and being a leader.”

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he was happy to see Brees because he’s good for the league.

“I’m glad to see him back out there playing. He’s a great man, and a wonderful ambassador of this league,” Fitzgerald said via ESPN. “First-ballot Hall of Famer, competing, taking charge, doing what leaders do. He was Drew Brees. There’s a reason he’s the all-time leading passer in the history of this game. Been doing this a hundred years, and he’s the most to ever do it. So hats off to him and what he’s able to accomplish.”

Brees has been in the NFL since 2001 but joined the Saints in 2006. He helped the Saints win the Super Bowl in 2009 and he was named Super Bowl MVP. Along with his 72,765 passing yards, Brees has also recorded 530 career passing touchdowns which rank second all-time behind Peyton Manning.