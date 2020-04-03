ESPN Reportedly Targeting Drew Brees for ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN could be signing a former Super Bowl MVP in the near future. According to Clay Travis of Outkick The Coverage, the four-letter network has made an eight-figure offer to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to become the lead analyst for Monday Night Football. If Brees agrees to the deal, he would start right after he retires from the NFL.

Brees will play for the Saints this year, and he recently signed a two-year $50 million contract. Before he announced he was returning for at least one more season, it was reported that one TV Network called him to become an analyst. The name of the network wasn’t revealed at the time, but it looks like ESPN was the one who called him as they are looking to upgrade their broadcast team.

It’s possible Brees could join the team in after the 2020 season. Saints head coach Sean Payton was on the ESPN show Get Up earlier this week and he hinted at when Brees will retire. “The unique situation with our team and our quarterback Drew Brees is he’s announced he’s coming back for his final season,” Payton said when talking about the Saints’ quarterback situation.

When Payton realized what he said, he backtracked a few days later by telling reporters Brees will make a decision at the end of the year, just like he has done in previous seasons.

“I’m a dummy. His plan is to take it year by year. That was my fault,” Payton said.

With a job at ESPN likely waiting for him, 2020 could be Brees’ final season. However, with the Saints coming up short in the playoffs the last three seasons, Brees would love to win another Super Bowl before he calls it a career.

“You’ve got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it,” he said back in January. “We learn something every time around. We’re not going to be discouraged. We’re not going to take the results of the last three playoffs — with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening — and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture.”