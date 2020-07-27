Dr. Dre Kneels Next to Colin Kaepernick in New 'Defiant' Photo

✖

Dr. Dre just made a big statement with Colin Kaepernick. On Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning music producer and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback got together to take a photo. Dr. Dre and Kaepernick were both seen kneeling, and in the caption, Dr. Dre wrote "Defiant" while tagging Kaepernick.

It was Dr. Dre's first Instagram post in two months and it has received nearly 395,000 likes as of Monday morning. The photo received praise from the likes of Caron Butler, Busta Rhymes, and Kevin Durant, according to TMZ. Dr. Dre and Kapernick have maintained a strong relationship dating back to 2013 when Kaepernick signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre. The company also recently announced it would donate to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

View this post on Instagram

"Today, as [Kaepernick's] fight continues and the nation confronts the ills of racism with renewed vigor, we're honored to support Kaepernick and the Black community by donating to the Know Your Rights Camp," Beats by Dre said in a statement. "Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp is a foundation that aims to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest the racial and social injustice going on in the country. It led to him not being able to sign with another team after he opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the2016 season. However, with the death of George Floyd happening back in May, a number of protests took place across the country and it led to teams showing interest in Kaepernick as they believe he did the right thing.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said back in June. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that." Goodell also said he would love to talk to Kaepernick about helping the league on social issues so they can "make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities." NFL players can now report to training camp, and as of Monday, Kaepernick hasn't been invited to a team's camp for a workout.