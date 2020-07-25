NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Announces Training Camps Will Start on Time, League Will Play Full Season

✖

The 2020 NFL season has gotten the green light. On Friday, league commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement that said the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on every issue they needed to iron out in order to open training camps and for a full regular season and postseason to be played. The agreed-upon deals include 16-man practice squads, high-risk, and voluntary opt-outs, and the elimination of the 2020 preseason, according to NFL.com.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," Goodell said in a statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled. We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials." Goodell ended the statement by saying the league is "committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, training camp, which will start on July 28, will include 20 days of a ramp-up period and a maximum of 14 padded practices. Rapoport said players wanted a three-week ramp-up period while the NFL offered 18 days. The teams will go through a couple of weeks of strength and conditioning after players get tested. Players will start reporting to camp this weekend. With no preseason games being played, the teams will not have to rush through the ramp-up period since the regular season starts Sept. 10.

The NFL and NFLPA were also able to settle the financial issues that will come up. The league will spread the impact of any 2020 revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic over four years starting in 2021. The salary cap for next year is set for $175 million while the 2020 cap will not change as it's set at $198.2. As for rosters, all teams can have only 80 players by Aug. 16. Also, no more than 80 players are allowed in the building at one time.