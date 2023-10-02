New England Patriots Alum Russ Francis Dies in Plane Crash

Russ Francis, a former NFL tight end who spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots, died in a plane crash in Lake Placid, New York on Sunday, his family members said. He was 70 years old. According to multiple reports, Francis was one of two people killed on Sunday when a Censsna 177 Cardinal crashed at the end of a runway near the North Elba Athletic Fields. Richard McSpadden, vice president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, was the other person who died.

According to The Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Francis purchased the Lake Placid Airways scenic tour business at the Lake Placid Airport. "Russ Francis and I became close friends right away," North Elba Town Supervisor Derek Doty told the Enterprise. "His energy was infectious and was so excited to be an integral part of our community. A terrible tragedy. I will delay any further comments until after consoling his family."

RIP Russ Francis 🙏



Pro Bowl #NFL Tight End,

A Tribute #Patriots 1975-80, '87-88#49ers 1982-87



• Super Bowl XIX Champion🏆

• 3 Pro Bowls

• 2x Second-Team All-Pro

• 1975 All-Rookie Team pic.twitter.com/20Q9hT4cPw — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 2, 2023

Francis was selected in the first round of the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was with the team for six seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Second Team twice. Following the 1980 season, Francis announced his retirement from football and got a job with ABC Sports. But after talking to then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, Francis came out of retirement and joined the 49ers in 1982. Two years later, Francis helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl, catching five passes for 60 yards in the championship game against the Miami Dolphins.

Francis was cut from the 49ers during the 1987 season and returned to the Patriots. He played for New England in 1988 and announced his retirement in 1989. In his career, Francis played in 197 games and caught 393 passes for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns. Francis' best season was in 1980 when he caught 41 passes for 664 yards and eight touchdowns. He's a member of the Patriots All-1970s team as well as the Patriots 35th Anniversary Team.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis," the Patriots said in a statement. "Our condolences are extended to Francis' family and friends."