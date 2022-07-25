Donald Trump Takes Provoking Dig at LeBron James and Transgender Community

Donald Trump continues to go after LeBron James. The former President of the United States recently spoke at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida and took a jab at the NBA star and the transgender community. Trump said that if he were a women's basketball coach he would be "the greatest of all time" since he would go after male athletes.

"If I were a basketball coach of the women's team, I would be the greatest coach of all time. I'm not a fan of Lebron James at all, I don't like him, but I say 'LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever because I'd like to have you on my team,'" Trump said, per Newsweek. "I'd love to have you on our team LeBron. But, think of it, it's so crazy what's happening.

Trump has been touring across the country to support different Republican candidates. Earlier this year, Trump was speaking in Nebraska and decided to take another shot at James. "I'll say this to LeBron James, who I don't like very much," Trump said on May 1. "I'll say, 'LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I'd love to have you on my basketball team.'"

James has been outspoken against Trump over the years. After the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, James expressed his frustration with the incident. "We live in two Americas and that was a prime example of that yesterday," James said at the time. "If you don't understand or see that then you need to take a step back. Not just one step but four or five or even 10 steps backward. How do you want your kids or grandkids to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it."

In 2020, Trump attacked James for being critical of him. "He's a great basketball player, but people don't want to see a guy that's that way. They don't want to see that. … He's a hater," Trump said on Rush Limbaugh's show. "You don't want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay."