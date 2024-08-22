K-pop Group KARD Steps Into the Future with Seventh Mini-Album Release (Exclusive)

In the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop, where girl groups and boy bands dominate the scene, KARD stands out as a breath of fresh air. As one of the few active coed groups in the industry, KARD has been breaking stereotypes and carving their own unique path since debut. With their seventh mini-album released and seven years of experience under their belts, KARD spoke to PopCulture about how they are poised to show the world a true comeback.

The Rise of KARD

Consisting of four members – BM, J.Seph, Jeon Somin, and Jeon Jiwoo – KARD made their official debut seven years ago under DSP Media. From the outset, the group faced skepticism due to their unconventional coed lineup. As BM recalled, "Before when we first debuted, we had a huge question mark on our heads when they told us we're going to be a coed group. We were like, what? Like, there has to be a reason there's no other coed groups right now."

Despite initial doubts, KARD's unique chemistry and fresh sound quickly garnered attention worldwide. Their debut releases took off in a way that the members themselves found hard to process at the time. As they started touring, performing on music shows, and gaining recognition from fellow artists in South Korea, the group began to realize that their unconventional format was, in fact, a strength.

Over the years, KARD has established a strong presence in both domestic and international music markets. They've released numerous hit songs, including "Hola Hola," "Don't Recall," "RUMOR," "GUNSHOT," "You In Me," and "ICKY." Their global appeal has led to successful world tours, including the recent PLAYGROUND concert tour in the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

The Seventh Mini-Album: A New Chapter

As KARD celebrates their seventh anniversary, they've just dropped their seventh mini-album, Where to Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light), which was made available on Aug. 13 with the title single "Tell My Momma." This new release is more than just another addition to their discography; it represents a major milestone in the group's career.

BM explained the significance of the number seven for KARD: "First and foremost, it's mini album number seven, and we're also on our seventh year. I think it marks a huge upgrade in maturity individually as artists and as people and as human beings." He added that the album represents "a huge step of appreciation for all the past years that we have invested in KARD and motivation for the years to come."

The album's title, Where to Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light), seems to capture KARD's current position – reflecting on their journey so far while looking ahead to what's next. The "Yellow Light" in the title could symbolize a moment of pause and consideration before moving forward, much like a yellow traffic light.

(Photo: Lobeline Communications)

Musical Evolution and Artistic Growth

One of the most striking aspects of KARD's new mini-album is its predominantly English lyrics, with the exception of J.Seph's rap parts. This decision wasn't deliberate but rather a result of the songwriting process. Somin explained, "We weren't intending to put the lyrics all in English. It's just that, making the album, we were receiving a lot of songs here from Korea and also from overseas. During that process, with overseas people, when they produce it, and send over a song, the lyrics are not perfect. It's just there for the rhyme and all that. But this song, all the songs that are in this album, when we received those songs from overseas at first, the lyrics were perfect."

As BM put it, "We didn't want to potentially diminish what was already full and good. So we just ran with what we first got."

This approach to their music reflects the group's growth and confidence in their creative choices. Over the past seven years, each member has developed significantly as an artist. Somin reflected on this growth: "Everyone started in our early 20s, so I think I was clumsy and lacked a lot of things. I'm not saying I'm perfect now, but I've built up my stage experience, and I've been releasing albums. As an artist, I think each of us has grown a lot, and I think it's great that we can show our vocals and choreography on stage in our own style."

J.Seph added his perspective on their growth, particularly in terms of handling their demanding schedules: "When we first [started participating in] music shows it was so hard to meet that schedule. But nowadays, I feel like I've grown a lot because I think it's fun and enjoyable. The fact that I think it's fun doesn't mean I'm having a hard time. I think I've adapted to the fact that it's fun. I think I've adapted because I've grown up."

KARD's Unique Sound and Influences

KARD's music is known for its genre-blending approach, incorporating elements of pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. When asked to create a new genre to describe KARD's sound, the members playfully suggested "Party Pop," which reflects their music's energetic and festive nature.

The group's musical influences are diverse, reflecting each member's personal tastes and backgrounds. BM, for instance, cites hip-hop and R&B as major influences, which is evident in his contributions to KARD's sound. The other members also draw inspiration from early K-pop and pop music.

KARD's YouTube series, KARDist, showcases their versatility and the breadth of their musical influences. In this series, each member reinterprets songs from various artists, including Billie Eilish, Tyga, SZA, and Adele. This exercise not only demonstrates their adaptability as artists but also allows them to explore different styles and potentially incorporate new elements into their own music.

The Coed Advantage

As one of the few active coed groups in K-pop, KARD has turned what was initially seen as a challenge into a unique selling point. BM reflected on this process: "We've embraced it now. I think it's fun now. Before when we first debuted, we had a huge question mark on our heads when they told us we were going to be a coed group."

J.Seph added an interesting perspective on the initial skepticism: "At that time, the group was formed to break the stigma. At that time, I was wondering why I had to break this stigma. It was a little hard to accept. That was a long time ago, and now it's just so natural."

The coed format allows KARD to explore dynamics and concepts that aren't possible in single-gender groups. It adds a layer of complexity to their performances and allows for interesting vocal harmonies and dance formations. As BM proudly stated, "We're very proud to be one of the only coed groups to be active in K-pop."

Global Appeal and Challenges

KARD's unique position in the K-pop industry has led to significant international success. However, this global appeal comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in balancing their domestic and international fanbases.

BM admitted that this balance is "Really tough for us to be honest." Jiwoo elaborated on their approach: "When we come back and promote, we do it in Korea first, but if I were to compare it over a year, we don't have a lot of time to promote in Korea. However, the communication apps, and the communication with Korean fans, we try to communicate a lot. We try to communicate a lot with international fans through concerts and tours."

The group uses various platforms to maintain connections with fans worldwide. Jiwoo mentioned an app called Bubble that they use to converse with fans. She expressed both gratitude and a sense of apology: "I'm very thankful. I'm also very apologetic to our domestic fans and also thankful to the global fans as well."

This global focus is further emphasized by KARD's recent signing with UTA, one of the major talent agencies in the United States. When asked about how this might impact their career, BM responded pragmatically: "I think it really depends on how much we pull our weight. I feel like the agency, as big as they are, will only be as help as much help as the artists can really shine through and in this industry. It's a cutthroat industry too. So we're very glad to be working with UTA, an immense company, and we are expecting and anticipating a lot of amazing help from them."

(Photo: Lobeline Communications)

Future Aspirations and Collaborations

Looking to the future, KARD members indicated interest in various collaborations and new markets. When asked about potential international artist collaborations, the members' choices reflected their diverse musical tastes:

- J.Seph suggested LeBron James for a music video appearance.

- Somin named Ariana Grande, Tyla, and Rosalía as her dream collaborators.

- Jiwoo mentioned Rosalía, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

- BM expressed interest in the Afropop and Afrobeats genres.

Interestingly, the members' responses ranged from playful to thoughtful when asked about where they see themselves in the next seven years. J.Seph jokingly mentioned Bollywood and Dubai while also noting, "I feel like we have a high potential in Saudi Arabia." BM took a more reflective approach, saying, "Hopefully to be doing the same thing that we're doing today. I think I've heard myself and my members have that answer for future endeavors. So just consistency in creating our favorite art, which is music."

The Upcoming World Tour

With a world tour in the works, KARD is excited to showcase their new material and connect with fans globally. Somin shared, "We think a lot about what kind of new performances we should show for each tour. But this time, I think we'll be able to show a new choreography for the songs in the album."

Jiwoo added, "So before we go on a tour, we're always working on the setlist of the tour and after completing the setlist, we feel like, 'Oh, this tour can be this vibe and that vibe.' And this time we feel like there isn't a moment where the fans can rest a little bit. The entire setlist is packed and it's going to be very live. So, we're very excited about it."

What's Next for KARD

The release of Where to Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light) is just the beginning of KARD's new chapter. BM revealed that a second part is already completed, stating, "Yeah, we're already finished with it." When asked about the possibility of more parts beyond the second, he explained, "Well, we're going to keep it at two parts. We got to keep innovating and creating new conversations. So next year, something new." While details about Part 2 are scarce, BM teased fans with a simple but exciting statement: "Part two is lit!"