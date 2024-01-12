Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Teased in New Trailer

Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the official trailer for the show has been released. Apple Music unveiled the trailer on Friday, and it shows fans singling along to Usher's signature hit "Yeah!" Celebrity fans such as LeBron James J. Balvin and BTS star Jung Kook also appear in the trailer.

The NFL announced in September that Usher will headline the halftime show, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 11. The show will coincide with the 45-year-old's ninth studio album, Coming Home, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 9.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul," Jay-Z, who is producing the halftime show, said in a statement. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

In his career, Usher has collected nine No. 1 songs, including "Yeah!," "U Got It Bad," and "Burn." He has also earned 23 Grammy Award nominations and won eight of them. Usher has sold 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we're excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," Oliver Schusser Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said in a statement. We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we're looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world's all-time greatest performers."