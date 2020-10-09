Donald Trump Blasts LeBron James for Being a 'Hater'

✖

Donald Trump just took aim at LeBron James, who is getting ready to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The President was a guest of Rush Limbaugh's show on Friday and blasted the Los Angeles Lakers star for being critical of him and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. This comes two months after Trump said he wouldn't watch any NBA games because of players kneeling during the national anthem.

"He's a great basketball player, but people don't want to see a guy that's that way. They don't want to see that. … He’s a hater," Trump said, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. "You don't want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay." Back in August Trump ripped the NBA for kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner." At that time, the NBA resumed the season in Orlando, Florida after suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game," Trump said during an appearance on Fox &Friends at the time. "I think it's disgraceful. We work with [the NBA], we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too."

When LeBron James heard Trump's comments in August, he didn't seem bothered by them. "I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James said . "And that's all I got to say." James didn't elaborate on his comments because he knew Trump would respond in some way, which is a battle he does not want to get into. "I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me," he said. "I'm not going to get into it." While Trump isn't a fan of James, the city of Los Angeles are supporting him as the Lakers are one victory away from winning the championship. It will be James' fourth title and the team's 17th overall.