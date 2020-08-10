Donald Trump Pushes for College Football to Be Played This Fall

✖

College football is on the brink of being canceled or postponed this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Donald Trump doesn't want to see that happen. On Monday, Trump went on Twitter to join the #WeWantToPlay movement, which was kicked off by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The majority of college football players have been pushing the NCAA and conference commissioners to allow them to play this fall instead of possibly putting the season on hold.

Trump retweeted a post from Lawrence after posting a tweet that pushes for college football to be played. "The president would very much like to see college football safely resume their sport ... they work their whole lives for this moment and he'd like to see [these athletes] live out their dreams," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday via ESPN.

Play College Football! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Stanford defensive lineman Dan Boles is one of the players who organized a joint message to the conferences about playing football this fall. "We got down to talking and agreed that both of our goals are aligned with each other," Boles said when talking about his meeting with Lawrence. "We all want to play this year. We just want to make sure players have a say in this thing."

The players made this move on Sunday when it was learned the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences (SEC, ACC Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12) held an emergency meeting about the 2020 season. No decision was made after the meeting, but it was reported on Monday the 14 presidents from the Big Ten schools elected to cancel the 2020 football season with an official announcement coming Tuesday.

"Social media is so prevalent right now that unifying the players is easier than it's ever been," Michigan player Reynolds said via ESPN. "You can connect with people in a matter of seconds, which makes it a lot easier to bounce ideas off each other and gauge how people are feeling in different parts of the country and really put a plan in place."

Trump is not the only politician pushing for the 2020 college football season. U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, wrote a letter to the Big Ten Presidents urging them not to cancel the season. Interesting enough, Nebraska was one of the two schools that voted to play college football this fall.