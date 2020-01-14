Donald Trump Jr. Weighs in on Father Donald Trump’s Entrance to Clemson vs. LSU Game

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted by cheers and chants of “U-S-A” when they walked onto the field Monday night for the national anthem. The fans of both Clemson and LSU showed their excitement at this moment with applause, drawing the attention of Donald Trump Jr. He recently tweeted out a photo of the introduction, along with a very blunt statement.

My family does not care what the swamp thinks. The swamp can boo us all they want. This is real America. We listen to them. Real America is what matters.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/E19kVVtmgf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 14, 2020

“My family does not care what the swamp thinks,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “The swamp can boo us all they want. This is real America. We listen to them. Real America is what matters. I’m proud of my family.”

This moment on Monday night created multiple debates on social media as users tried to prove various points. Some said that the cheers were only an indication of the intelligence level of that portion of the country. Others countered by writing that the majority of Americans actually do support the president.

Granted, neither side won the debate. Users on Twitter continued to argue throughout the night and into the morning. The supporters of the president wrote about how the election in 2020 would be easily won while the critics said that Trump would have been booed loudly if the game had been played in Chicago or a city further west.

This was not the first time that Trump has been greeted by cheers at a sporting event. He attended the SEC battle between LSU and Alabama earlier in the season and received a warm reception from the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The streets of the city, however, did have protesters present, as well as a Baby Trump Blimp.

Opinions are split on the first family, which was proven to be true on Monday night. Even while the LSU Tigers were scoring more than 40 points and achieving victory, the users on social media were busy discussing whether or not the fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome were actually cheering or booing. The play of quarterback Joe Burrow was less important than talking about political beliefs.

Photo Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images