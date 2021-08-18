Donald Driver Reveals How Aaron Rodgers and Packers Can Win Super Bowl LVI (Exclusive)

✖

Donald Driver knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers legend was part of the 2010 team that won the championship as a No. 6 seed. That squad was led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is currently looking to win another Super Bowl with the Packers before he either moves on to another team or retires. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Driver, and he revealed what Rodgers and the Packers need to do to win their fifth Super Bowl and fourteenth NFL championship overall.

"Anybody would say this, it's one play," Driver told PopCulture. "That's all it takes is one play. One play to get you to where you need to be. And, sometimes you don't get that play for whatever reason it may be. And so, they're one play away from going to the dance once again. And I know that play is going to come this year."

The Packers have come close to reaching the Super Bowl the last two years. In 2019, Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers would go on to lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. In January, the Packers faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game and lost once again. The Buccaneers went on to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February.

It was an interesting offseason for the Packers as Rodgers was away from the team due to his frustrations with the front office. He returned to Green Bay at the start of training camp, and the Packers are now one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. But Driver knows other teams will be gunning for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

"I think the Jets, because they have not been talked about for years," Driver said when asked about dark horse teams who could win the Super Bowl. "I think the Cleveland Browns was another team that no one talked about for years, and then they made the playoffs, right? And everyone was excited about that opportunity. So I think the Jets has been on the back burner for, I don't know, I would say I know for about 21 years, they have been the back burner of not playing to their potentials. And so now having a great quarterback that we want to see if this kid can prove that he can step up to the plate and prove why they drafted him in the first round and lead that team. Then they can get to the postseason and then let the postseason control itself."