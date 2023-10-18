Dominik Mysterio Involved in Backstage Confrontation During 'WWE Raw' Taping

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels on WWE Raw and was involved in an altercation that didn't air on TV. Following Monday's episode of Raw, WWE posted an online exclusive video showing Mysterio getting into a fight with WWE NXT star Nathan Frazer. Backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond interviewed Frazer who was excited about the season premiere of Raw. Mysterio interrupted the interview, accusing Frazer of following him from show to show. Frazer challenged the NXT North American Champion to a match on Tuesday's episode of NXT before both men began shoving each other.

Mysterio, 26, made his official WWE debut in 2019 but was first on WWE TV in 2003 since his father is WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. In 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and joined The Judgement Day. He faced his father at WrestleMania 39 and came up short. However, his stock has risen in WWE, winning the NXT North American Championship twice in over two months.

During the summer, Mysterio spoke to Inside the Ropes about how he was supposed to be part of NXT after the Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam in 2020. "When I was offered this opportunity against Seth (Rollins at SummerSlam 2020), I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn't gonna be another opportunity like this… and my dad told me, he was like, 'This is completely up to you. If you wanna do it,' he goes, 'I can't make your decision for you' and I was like, 'Yeah, I'ma do it,'" he said, per PWMania. "I was like, 'I don't know if this thing is gonna happen again or I'm gonna get the shot' so I was like, 'I'm gonna take it' and he was like, 'Alright, you think you're ready?' I was like, 'We'll see' (he laughed). Afterwards too, I was supposed to go down to NXT and do the whole developmental thing and how the process is actually supposed to go. But, it just never happened, and I never asked or complained."

Frazer, 25, joined WWE in December 2020 and was part of NXT UK. He made his NXT debut in April 2022 and won the NXT Heritage Cup in June of this year.