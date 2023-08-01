Shawn Michaels Rips Second-Generation WWE Superstar

Shawn Michaels went after a WWE superstar who is getting a lot of heat from fans. At NXT Great American Bash, Michaels approached Dominik Mysterio backstage to congratulate him on winning his match. But as Michaels put out his hand, Mysterio just looked at him as he walked away. That led to the WWE Hall of Famer ripping the son of another WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"Your daddy should have spanked you a— when you were a kid," Michaels yelled to Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio was with Rhea Ripley, who helped him win the match over Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple threat match for the NXT North American title. Mysterio won the title last month, and it's his first championship in WWE. And while he's the son of one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling, Mysterio is hated by fans for turning on his father.

In April, Mysterio spoke to The Independent about competing against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. "It was a super crazy experience, being able to be a part of WrestleMania against my dad and him getting inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before," Dominik Mysterio said. "It was all just a surreal moment, how everything built up and the way it was leading up to the match. It was super fun and a blessing to be a part of it."

Mysterio, 26, is a hated character, and that's a good thing because of the heat he's getting. And while many have praised his work Mysterio says he has more work to do. "I feel like I'm my own worst enemy. I critique my matches as strictly as I possibly can, even up to the littlest movements," he said. "But for me, I'm very happy with the match and how it turned out. There is so much that went into it, especially with the whole outfit having hints of '97 Halloween Havoc and having Eddie [Guerrero's] design on the sides. It was just all about symbolising the history and the culture of wrestling and what we've done and how much blood, sweat and tears those two generational families have put into it."

Michaels, 58, is responsible for both creative and development for NXT, which is WWE's developmental league. He is the first Grand Slam Champion in WWE history and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and in 2019.