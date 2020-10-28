Dodgers World Series Parade Postponed Due to Pandemic Restrictions

✖

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series, but their celebration parade has been put on hold. On Wednesday, the team announced that the World Series celebration parade has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The plan is to have a parade once it's safe for everyone to be together.

"While the wait for a World Championship is finally over," team officials said, "a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will, unfortunately, have to wait until it is safe to do so." The news of the Dodgers postponing the parade comes a few weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers making the same move. The Lakers won the NBA Finals by beating the Miami Heat in six games, and it's the team's first championship in 10 years. Lakers star LeBron James knows it's not safe to have a parade, but he wants a big one for both teams.

"Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our [Lakers] and [Dodgers] fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS," James wrote on Twitter. Los Angeles May Eric Garcetti saw James' tweet and was open to doing something along it followed the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Let's talk. I'm down for anything safe," Garcetti wrote," "And so proud of you and the team. Thank you for ending our 32-year drought. And [James] you and the Lakers deserve the same. Thank you both and the [Dodgers] and [Lakers] for the best single month in LA sports history!

Interestingly enough, 1988 was the last time the Lakers and Dodgers won championships in the same year. But since there wasn't a pandemic, the Lakers and the Dodgers didn't win the titles in the same month. Combined, the Lakers and Dodgers have won 24 championships in their history.

The Dodgers winning the World Series is not a big surprise as they were considered the best team in baseball before the season began. However, the Dodgers have come up short in the playoffs, falling in the 2017 and 2018 World Series. This year was different as players such as Corey Seager, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger made big plays for the team all season long. Seager had a memorable playoff run as he was named NLCS and World Series MVP.