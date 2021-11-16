Seahawks Player Caught Re-Entering Game vs. Packers Following Ejection

A Seattle Seahawks player was caught re-entering the game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers following his ejection in the fourth quarter. DK Metcalf was kicked out of the game after he got into a gith with Packers players Henry Black and Eric Stokes. However, the star Seahawks wide receiver attempted to re-enter the game with 1:13 remaining in the game, just two plays later, as mentioned by CBS Sports. An official went over to Metcalf and told him to leave.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Metcalf could be fined for his actions but will not be suspended. Metcalf was frustrated the Seahawks were losing 17-0 and finished the game with three receptions for 26 yards. The Seahawks were looking to get back on track as they got quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed the last month with a finger injury.

Awkward: DK Metcalf got ejected and then tried to go back in the game. Ref told him to get off the field.https://t.co/o7rmceexXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

“My finger felt fine,” Wilson said after the game, per the team’s official website. “The problem with tonight was I just had two bad plays. That’s what it really was. I felt like we were moving the ball pretty well. We had that really good drive down there. It was third down and I think 8 or so, whatever it was, and I tried to make a throw to DK and the guy (defender) made a good play.”

“This was a big opportunity tonight to get the chance to beat this team here and all that,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “With 10 minutes to go in the game and we’re three-nothing and get enough of a chance to get it tied up and all that. We played really hard and really tough. The defense kept us in the game all night long. Russ [Wilson] tried to get a throw in the end zone there and we had a chance for a field goal that we could take. He tried to stick it behind the guy and it just didn’t fit it in. He made a mistake and he knows it.”

Metcalf, 23, was selected in the second round by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Metcalf caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2020, catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading him to be named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team.