Disney+: 7 Best Sports Movies Currently Streaming

Disney+ has arrived and it has been a huge hit with fans. Last week, it was reported that there have been 10 million people to subscribe to the new streaming service and it continues to grow each day. That means there will be a lot of people watching their favorite Disney and Fox films for a long time. And for all the sports fans out there, you won’t be disappointed with the quality of movies. So does that mean Disney+ will allow password sharing?

“Password sharing is definitely something we think about,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, during a Disney+ media preview last week, The Verge reports. He added that Disney is hopeful that customers will recognize just how much they’re getting for the $6.99 monthly subscription fee and will use the service within reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We believe that consumers will see that value, and they’re going to act accordingly,” he said. “They’re going to use those accounts for their family, for their household. That being said, we do recognize password sharing exists and will continue to exist.”

We’ll see what happens, but until then, here are the seven best sports films currently streaming on Disney+.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Remember the Titans is considered as one of the best sports movies of its time. Based on a true story, Denzel Washington stars as Coach Herman Boone who tries to integrate the T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971. The film also stars Will Patton, Ryan Gosling and Hayden Panettiere.

Miracle (2004)

Another film that’s based on a true story and another film that is very emotional. Miracle tells the story of the 1980 USA Hockey Team and their quest to win the gold medal in the Winter Olympic Games. The film stars Kurt Russell as coach Herb Brooks and Patricia Clarkson as his wife.

The Sandlot (1993)

Even if you don’t like baseball, you’ll love watching these kids take the diamond. The Sandlot is about a group of kids playing baseball in the summer of 1962. It’s narrated by the character Scotty Smalls and his group gets into a lot of trouble along with playing their favorite sport.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Emilio Estevez stars as Gordon Bombay, a successful lawyer who gets arrested for drunk driving and is then sentenced to 500 hours of community service. He coaches a youth hockey team that is known for losing and turns them into a powerhouse. The film also stars Joshua Jackson who will later star on the hit TV show Dawson’s Creek.

Cool Runnings (1993)

John Candy stars in this enjoyable film which is loosely based on the debut of the Jamacia bobsled team during the 1988 Winter Olympic Games. This is the last film Candy stared in while he was living. He passed away tragically in 1994.

Glory Road (2006)

Glory Road tells the story of the 1966 Texas Western College basketball team that featured an all-black starting lineup for the first time in college basketball history. The film stars Josh Lucas as coach Don Haskins and it also features Derek Luke, Austin Nichols and Jon Voight.

The Love Bug (1968)

There have been a number of films about the Herbie, the 1963 Volkswagen racing Beetle, but the first one stands out the most. The film is all about Herbie getting into wild and crazy adventures with Jim Douglas who is played by Dean Jones. The Love Bug also stars Michelle Lee and Buddy Hackett.