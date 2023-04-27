Diego Maradona's Medical Team to Stand Trial After Soccer Legend's Death

Eight medical professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, a court in Argentina as rule (per the Associated Press). The court dates have not been set, but the trial won't likely begin before next year. A medical board's report revealed that Maradona was in pain for more than 12 hours and did not receive adequate treatment and could still be still alive had he been treated with more care while being hospitalized. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest and falling asleep in his home. He was two weeks removed from having brain surgery.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona. The medical team also includes psychologist Carlos Diaz, doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almiron and Dahiana Madrid.

The soccer world was shocked to learn the news of Maradona's death. The former soccer star led Argentina to a World Cup in 1986 and was named to the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team in 2004. "It's a very sad day for all Argentinians and for football," Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi said. "He leaves us but he doesn't leave us, because Diego is eternal. I will keep all the beautiful moments I lived through with him, and I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

"What sad news. I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a legend," late soccer legend Pelé said."There's still so much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to his relatives. One day I hope we can play football together in the sky."

Maradona played for multiple club teams from 1967-1997 and scored 259 goals in 491 appearances. He was also a member of the Argentina national team from 1977-1994 and scored 34 goals in 91 appearances. Several media outlets have named Mardona as the best soccer player of all time and is one of two players to win the FIFA Player of the Century Award. Maradona also coached for multiple clubs including Argentina from 2008-2010.