Diego Maradona, Argentinian Soccer Legend, Dead at 60

✖

Diego Maradona, Argentinian soccer legend and winner of the 1986 World Cup, has died. Maradona passed away at his home in Beunos Aires Wednesday morning, according to the Argentinian newspaper Clarín and as reported by Forbes. He was 60. At this time, an official cause of death has not been revealed, though several outlets have reported that that Maradona died after suffering a "cardiorespiratory arrest."

Maradona's death comes just days after he was discharged from the hospital. The soccer legend had undergone a successful surgery for a blood clot on the brain on Nov. 4. Following the surgery, Maradona was said to be doing well, with The Guardian having reported that his personal physician, Dr. Leopoldo Luque, said the 60-year-old "laughed" and "grabbed my hand" a day after the procedure. Luque at the time added that Maradona was "without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery." Maradona was discharged on Nov. 12.

Diego Maradona. One of the greatest to ever do it. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/D0kAlEW563 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 25, 2020

Born in Buenos Aires in October of 1960, Maradona was considered a child prodigy, joining the Los Cebollitas, a youth team of Argentinos Juniors, at the age of 10, where he played a role in the team’s 136-game winning streak. The Guardian reports that Maradona made his debut for Argentina on Feb. 27, 1977, coming on as a 65th minute substitute. He went on to join Boca Juniors in 1981 before joining Barcelona just a year later. In 1984, he joined Napoli, going on to play in the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. It was there that Maradona scored his "Hand of God" goal, which eliminated England from the tournament.

Throughout his 21 year career, Maradona was given the nickname "El Pibe de Oro," or "The Golden Boy." He scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups. He retired from professional soccer in 1997 on his 37th birthday.

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his longtime lawyer and agent has confirmed. • Played in 4 World Cups

• Won 1986 World Cup and Golden Ball

• Won 9 club titles with Boca Juniors (1), Barcelona (3) and Napoli (5) One of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/yv0WtvLDsU — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2020

News of his death immediately prompted fans and his fellow players to share tributes to the legend, with Premier League USA remembering Maradona as "an extraordinarily gifted player who transcended the sport. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego's family, friends and those who knew him." Reacting to the news, one fan remembered "as a small child watching the classic highlights with my mom. I asked my mom who was this incredible soccer player. She said: 'Diego Maradona' mmediately I was in love with his talent."