Dez Bryant Snags PS5, New Xbox for Kids' Epic Christmas Gift

✖

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant just managed to pull off the seemingly impossible. He revealed that he was able to obtain not one, but two next-gen video game consoles. He purchased a new Xbox and a PlayStation 5 in order to make Christmas epic for his children.

"My boys wanted the PS5 or the Xbox series for Xmas I told them Daddy couldn’t get them because they was sold out..... little do they know I got both the Xbox and the ps5 for them for Xmas.. I remember the times Xmas was just another day as kid.. to do for mine is everything [praying hands emoji]" Bryant tweeted on Tuesday.

There were several people that saw Bryant's tweet and expressed a variety of emotions. Some said that they were very happy for the NFL player and his ability to surprise his children on Christmas. Others, however, said that Bryant was too busy "flexing" about his money and ability to purchase hard-to-find items. He saw these comments and responded with a very direct message.

"If this was a flex.. hear my flex ... the fact I’m in my kids life 100% of time always there whenever they need me.. they are well mannered.. athlete freaks but they well educated freaks as well.. no cap..I would argue my kids are smarter than me.. my kids have to take care of me," Bryant wrote.

The veteran receiver didn't reveal how he managed to track down both consoles for his children, but he expressed considerable excitement about doing so. Now he just has to wait for Christmas day. Bryant will have the opportunity to watch his children unveil the epic gifts.

Video game enthusiasts have found that the new consoles are extremely difficult to track down for a variety of reasons. Big retailers, such as Walmart, have caused frustrations for fans due to slow and inconsistent re-stocking schedules. Additionally, the consoles will become available, causing hundreds of thousands of people to all click the "add to cart" button at the same time. These situations ultimately cause sites to crash.

In addition to too many people overloading the sites, there are scalpers that use bots to purchase all available inventory in a matter of seconds. One group, in particular, bragged to outlets about having "thousands" of PS5s in their possession, which they then made available for two or three times the retail price. Walmart has even revealed that the company is taking steps to block these bots, citing a specific Nov. 25 restock in which the company blocked "more than 20 million bot attempts within the first 30 minutes alone."