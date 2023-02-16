Devin Booker Shades Super Bowl Attendees Visiting Arizona

Super Bowl LVII overtook the Valley ahead of the big game last Sunday, to the dismay of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. With various events and parties everywhere in downtown Phoenix, tourists flocked to the area to experience the action. It can get a bit tiring for those who live in Phoenix and the surrounding cities, though, when the Super Bowl comes around."Can y'all get out my city. I like it better quiet," Booker posted to Twitter on Feb. 11. In the end, Booker and the Suns were most affected by the festivities. Due to downtown Phoenix being transformed into a Super Bowl hub and Footprint Center being used for opening night, the Suns have been on the road for the past five games.

For Phoenix, the road trip was fruitful, as the Suns won four of five games. Along with Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets also acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four first-round draft picks in a deal involving three unprotected first-round selections. Devin Booker might not be so miserable, given that he was recently spotted with reality television star Kendall Jenner. Since 2020, Jenner and Booker have been romantically linked. During Valentine's Day of 2021, romance rumors regarding the former couple became public. It wasn't long before they became one of the most talked about NBA couples. Jenner and Booker split several times in 2022 despite their intense attraction. Both parties have prioritized their careers since their last breakup in November 2022.

Recently, Booker and Jenner were spotted on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, rekindling reunion rumors. Following the speculation of her reconciliation with Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner recently shared a romantic Instagram post. Jenner was spotted with Booker at the biggest sporting event of the year. Although the former duo is no longer together, they have been seen out and about together on numerous occasions. Furthermore, the three-time All-Star has been actively involved in helping the Phoenix Suns achieve their championship goal. And as Jenner continues to grow her ventures, she has also been enjoying the company of her horses, which she was spotted doing last month. Jenner and Booker may get back together due to their chemistry, but they have not confirmed a reunion.