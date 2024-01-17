Kris Jenner to Headline First Super Bowl Commercial

Kris Jenner will make her Super Bowl debut next month. On Wednesday, Oreo announced that the 68-year-old media personality will appear in the brand's new commercial that will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb.11. Oreo released a 15-second teaser that gives fans a taste of what to expect from the new ad.

It was announced in December that Oreo is gearing up its return to the Big Game. The commercial will be directed by Emmy Award-winning director Dave Laden and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP. The announcement comes over a decade after the brand was last part of the NFL's championship game. In 2013, Oreo aired a 30-second in-game spot, "Whisper Fight" and then shared the phrase "You can still dunk in the dark," after the lights went off in the stadium during that same game.

"The OREO brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US, said in a statement. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for Milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming throughout the next year."

Jenner has become one of the media personalities in the world. She rose to fame starring in the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family from 2007 to 2021. Jenner now stars in the Hulu reality series The Kardashians with her daughters. Jenner is also a successful businesswoman, managing her daughters' careers and producing multiple reality shows featuring her family.

"Being a boss, and being in charge is a very brave thing to do," Jenner told Poosh in 2019, per CNBC. "Some days I wake up and I think about the meetings I'm going to have or the experience I'm about to have or what I need to do that day, whether it's firing someone or hiring someone, guiding someone, creating something new…"

This year's Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This will be the first time Las Vegas hosts the biggest sporting event of the year.