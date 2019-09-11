Deshaun Watson to Send Signed Jersey to Sad Young Fan After Houston Texans’ Loss

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did everything he could to help the team get a win on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. However, Saints kicker Will Lutz kicked a field goal with just seconds left to hand the Texans their first loss of the year.

That loss did not sit well with a young fan as she’s seen crying after the game. Watson takes notice of the crying young fan, whose name is Katelyn, and he sends her a message.

We were sooo close, Katelyn! I’m going to send you a signed jersey to put a smile back on your face! Thank you for sticking with us,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

We were sooo close, Katelyn! I’m going to send you a signed jersey to put a smile back on your face! Thank you for sticking with us! #WeAreTexans https://t.co/JyKaYHLD26 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 10, 2019

Watson and the Texans were close as they scored with just 37 seconds to take the lead. But it was too much time and the Saints needed a handful of yards to give Lutz room to kick a 58-yard field goal. Watson finished the night with 268 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was sacked six times and he threw an interception which led to points for the Saints.

“They blitzed us, they got us on a couple of blitzes,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said after the game via ESPN. “I thought we did block them at times. We’ve got to block them more consistently and the ball has to come out a little bit quicker sometimes. Same old deal. We’ve just got to get a little bit better and work hard this week to shore this up.”

Watson has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Earlier this year, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks and Watson came in at No. 12 which is considered the top of the third tier.

“Considering Watson has been running for his life behind what have been some of the NFL’s worst pass-protecting lines, he has done well to survive and find ways to make plays,” Iyer wrote. “With the Texans’ investments at tackle and with better overall health among his targets, Watson in 2019 should have his best passing season yet, with less dependency on scrambling at the first sign of trouble.”

In 2018, Watson had a breakout year, completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led Houston to an 11-5 record and he was named to his first Pro Bowl.