NFL Linebacker Derrick Morgan Retires and Immediately Starts $200 Million Opportunity Zone

Derrick Morgan retired from the NFL over the summer and he’s already making strides when it comes to his next move. The former Tennessee Titans defensive end recently talked to Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes and he said he started a $200 million Opportunity Zone fund to invest in communities in need.

“Opportunity Zone legislation was intended to revitalize these communities that are often overlooked and underserved. The whole point of the program is to get that capital into these markets,” Morgan said.

As Forbes mentioned, “There are 8,700 designated OZ areas, which are required to have a poverty rate of at least 20 percent or a median household income that is less than 80 percent of that of the surrounding area.” Morgan is looking to help the communities financially and socially.

“I’m at a time where, physically and mentally, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to continue,” the 30-year old said when talking about retiring from the NFL. “I feel at peace with the decision. I feel free in a sense to be able to wake up and put my mind and my energy towards things that are more purposeful to me at this time in my life.”

This is not a surprise for anyone who has followed Morgan as he got his college degree in business management. Along with starting an Opportunity Zone fund, Morgan has been involved in real estate for the last seven years. His focus in real estate has been in Nashville, Atlanta, Coatesville, Pennsylvania and Austin. The Georgia Tech alum got his M.B.A at the University of Miami in 2016 which was an 18-month program.

Morgan spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans. He was drafted by Tennessee No. 16 overall in the 2019 draft and he recorded 1.5 sacks in just four games during his rookie season. He was able to improve his play in 2012, posting 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defended. Morgan would record at least six sacks the next two seasons and he had his best season in 2016 when he tallied 33 tackles 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Last year, Morgan played in 13 games and only recorded half a sack.

As it was mentioned earlier, Morgan played college football at Georgia Tech. In 2009, Morgan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year after posting 55 tackles and 12.5 sacks.