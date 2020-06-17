Kevin Hart Interviews NFL, NBA Stars in 'Cold As Balls: Cold Calls'

✖

Comedian Kevin Hart put athletes and sports figures in cold water during the first three seasons of his Laugh Out Loud interview show, Cold As Balls. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hart has been forced to adapt to the changing times. Now he is heading to the couch for some quarantine interviews in a new five-episode season called, Cold As Balls: Cold Calls.

The new season of Hart's show started on Tuesday with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. The two discuss being racially stereotyped, the ongoing coronavirus and giving back to their communities. Unlike previous seasons, however, Hart did not know who was on the other line until the interview started. Sherman called directly into the show after a producer forced Hart to guess his identity.

As Sherman explained during the episode, he's not always a "trash talker" on the football field. He said it all depends on the situation. Sometimes, he is just telling the truth about other players, but outsiders view it as trash talk. Sherman specifically faced questions about calling former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree "trash" during an infamous interview with sideline reporter Erin Andrews in 2014. However, he didn't exactly clarify whether or not they are still friends following the incident.

"Well you know, it's a complicated, convoluted, a lot of moving parts to the situation," Sherman said. "Up and down, around and over there. So you know, just one of those situations where you let it be everywhere but nowhere. And I ain't never there."

Following the interview, Sherman asked Hart several questions about himself. He tasked the comedian with guessing his middle name and his high school GPA. Hart followed the Cold As Balls tradition and failed to answer correctly. Although he avoided having cold ice dumped into his lap due to the altered recording style.

"Old Spice is ready to hop back into the ice-cold interviews with Kevin," said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice associate brand director at Procter & Gamble. "As we wait for the stadiums and arenas to re-open, we're excited to again connect fans with their favorite athletes with Cold as Balls and Old Spice delivering real laughter." Hart also chimed in and said that he missed the Cold As Balls set but he expressed excitement about getting to check in with high-profile athletes while remaining socially distant.

Additional guests this season include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL legend and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George. The five episodes will all air on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud's IGTV and Hart's Facebook page. New episodes are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.