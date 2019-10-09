Peek Inside Derek Jeter’s $15M New York Castle

In the sporting world, athletes are often known for luxurious homes in which they can retreat during the offseason. However, these residences often become less necessary following retirement or when priorities change. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is selling his Boston-area mansion for the discount price of $34 million, but he is not the only sports figure putting his place on the market. Retired New York Yankees player Derek Jeter is also selling his $14.75 million New York Tiedemann Castle and from the looks of it, it’s a real beauty.

As the old saying goes, “a man’s home is his castle,” and Jeter certainly proves that with his Greenwood Lake residence. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, this 11,000-square-foot home once belonged to Jeter’s grandfather, William Connors. As a child, the future MLB player would spend his summers swimming, playing sports, and doing chores at the castle.

The property was originally sold in 1996, but Jeter purchased the castle for himself in 2002. In the time since he invested a considerable amount of money in an extended renovation. The 6-bedroom, 12-bath home now features a game room, gym, bar, sauna, and more, making it a prime spot to bring the family or conduct a corporate retreat.

The castle sits on four acres and consists of the main house, a guest house, a pool house, and a boathouse. This property is located at the edge of nearly 700 feet of Greenwood Lake’s shoreline.

This seven-mile lake is an attraction for visitors from New York City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, but it was also once known as one of the East Coast’s most popular resort towns. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, many celebrities frequented Greenwood Lake, including Yankees player Babe Ruth.

Renovations

After purchasing the estate in 2002, Jeter performed a thorough renovation, adding modern touches while keeping many of the castle’s original architectural elements. Wood beams are featured in the great room and are flanked by massive windows.

The great room features a bar, which Jeter chose to accentuate with autographed guitars.

Time to eat

When it is time to eat, there is no shortage of options in this castle. Four different kitchens are available, including an outdoor spot with a fireplace. One kitchen is adorned with marble countertops features two burners on the island. Another includes a full-size range.

This castle also features a dining room with seating for 14-16, which will be beneficial for holiday gatherings and large dinner parties.

Waterfront view

The castle is situated right on the water and boasts nearly 700 feet of secluded shoreline, making it the perfect spot to escape the public eye and relax by the water. The estate features two castles, the main building and another guest residence, with plenty of trees surrounding the residence.

There is also a covered pool deck that offers unparalleled views of the water. Owners can sit by the pool and see people enjoying the lake and a nearby marina.

Working out

As a professional athlete, Jeter needed somewhere to train when he was away from the team facility. This castle includes a gym that can be used to focus on any weak spots or improving specific muscle groups. Whether it’s cardio or strength-training, this gym includes multiple avenues for getting fit.

Jeter’s home gym also offers dumbbells, which are beneficial to those that prefer home workouts and avoiding traditional machines. Any number of exercises can be completed in this space.

Ample Parking

Hosting a large dinner party during the holidays? There should be no concern about parking. This home features a massive area to fit cars, motorcycles, or any number of vehicles. It is also located behind a large double gate that welcomes visitors to the castle.

For the owner, there is ample room for vehicles in the four-car garage. They will be kept safe from the elements, whether it is rain, snow, or sunshine.

Relaxation

Those in need of relaxation will not have to look far for options in this castle. This Greenwood Lake residence has multiple rooms with large couches and fireplaces for those chilly evenings. The great room even features a bar for those of drinking age.

During the summer months, there are even more options. Those on the upper floor can relax on the terraces overlooking the water while others can lounge by the infinity pool.

Hot Tub

While the temperatures in fall and winter may remove the ability to enjoy the infinity pool, that doesn’t necessarily mean that this castle is without outdoor options. Jeter’s home features a hot tub, which is under a stone walkway. There is a door leading right to the water, which removes having to walk through the elements in a bathing suit.

To further enhance the enjoyment, the hot tub is situated near an outdoor fireplace. Those cold nights can be made better by hot water and flames.

Game Room

Those loving live sports and playing games with their friends will have plenty of options in this home. Jeter’s castle features a fully-outfitted game room. There is a poker table, as well as a setup for billiards. Additionally, there is also a TV mounted on the wall so sporting events can be watched between hands of Texas Hold ‘Em or while someone lines up a shot on the pool table.

Those in need of beverages also won’t have to walk very far. There is a second bar that will provide plenty of options for those wanting to relax.