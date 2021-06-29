Derek Carr to Recruit All-Pro Receiver to Sign With Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

✖

Derek Carr is ready to bring in one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback recently spoke to Bri Mellon of ABC 30 and said he will look to recruit Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in 2022. Adams is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season, and Carr would love to play with his Fresno State teammate again.

"I've learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything," Carr said, per NFL.com. I know that he's obviously the best receiver -- everyone said one of the best, he's the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy.

... "I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press." Carr and Adams still keep in contract over the years and have worked out together during the offseason. But is Adams ready to leave the Packers after have a ton of success?

Adams recently talked about his future in Green Bay and said he's looking to stay. "I'm not planning on going anywhere," Adams told Bleacher Report when asked if he would stay if Aaron Rodgers remains on the team. "That's only one piece of it, though. Obviously, the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually. We'll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I'll be at training camp like I said regardless, we're going to play the season, and we'll see how all of that pans out."

There's no telling if Rodgers returns as he reportedly said he wasn't playing for the Packers this upcoming season. If Rodgers' career with the Packers is done, Adams could find a new team, and the Raiders could be a fit. Adams, 28, has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the league, being selected to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro First Team last year after catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games.