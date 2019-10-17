Denver Broncos Encouraged to Trade for Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton could no longer be a member of the Carolina Panthers if Kyle Allen continues to win games for them. There have been talks of Newton being traded if the Panthers decide to stick with Allen at quarterback, and it looks like they’re the one team that will do everything they can to land the 2015 NFL MVP. Bleacher Report suggests the Denver Broncos should trade for Newton because they have been looking for a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. The team acquired Joe Flacco this year but the team is struggling with him in the lineup.

“So he goes to a Rick Scangarello-Kyle Shanahan offense with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman with what’s blossoming into a real No. 1 in the NFL in Courtland Sutton. They’ve invested young draft picks in their offensive line and tight end Noah Fant.

Their defense in Vic Fangio is always going to find a way to keep it low,” Lefkoe said. (Newton) has a very good friend on the team in Von Miller and (general manager) John Elway is obsessed with tall quarterbacks.”

If the Panthers become more obsessed with Kyle Allen and decide to trade Cam Newton… I’m hoping he goes to the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/DOAjF0vLiM — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) October 15, 2019

Those points are valid, but Chad Jensen, who covers the Broncos for Sports Illustrated, doesn’t think it would be a good idea.

“He might be 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds but Newton has really struggled to stay healthy the last few years. From a shoulder injury that compromised his 2018 season to now the foot sprain, Newton’s recent string of bad luck has led some to wonder if he might be the next Andrew Luck to just quietly retire from the NFL while still in his prime,” Jenson wrote when naming his reasons for the Panthers not to trade Newton to the Broncos.

“The cycle of pain and treatment has obviously worn Newton down, like it did Luck. I’m not saying Newton is considering retirement but he has clearly been diminished by his protracted struggles with the injury bug.”

Newton suffered the foot injury during the preseason, but he played in the team’s first two games. Allen took over in Week Three and the Panthers have won their last four games with him under center. Newton is scheduled to return to practice next week, but the Panthers have not made a decision on who will start at quarterback once he returns.