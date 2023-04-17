Russell Wilson Flips Golf Cart While Playing Golf in Denver

Russell Wilson was involved in a scary accident over the weekend. The Denver Broncos quarterback flipped a golf cart while he was playing golf at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colorado, according to Matt Smith of 104.3 The Fan. It's not clear what caused the cart to flip over, but nobody was injured in the accident, including Wilson who signed with the Broncos last year.

Recently, things have not been easy for Wilson who spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Broncos. In 2022, the 34-year-old quarterback threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.4 rating in 15 games. He only won four games as the starter, and the Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record.

Shortly after the end of the season, Wilson talked about turning things around in 2023. "I know that I feel like I fell short of my own standards and my own level of expectations, what I know how to do and how I love to do it," Wilson said in January, per the Broncos' official website. "I just want to recapture that."

Wilson went on to talk about what motivates him to keep moving forward. "My motivation is winning," Wilson said. "My motivation is helping this football team win. That is what I came here to do: to help the Denver Broncos win. We are going to do that. We are going to turn this thing around."

For the 2023 season, Wilson and the Broncos will have a new head coach. Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, is Denver's new coach, and the hope is he can get Wilson to be the player the fans loved when he was with the Seahawks.

"Look, there's a couple positions, quarterback's certainly one of them in our league, that gets scrutinized very well," Payton said during his introductory press conference in February. "Obviously it wasn't the type of season he had wanted to have. I do feel like the last couple weeks, we saw a little bit more of maybe what we were expecting or accustomed to — and I say we, you all — when you signed him. I think the number one job for us as coaches is in evaluating our players, what are the things that they do really well and then let's try to put them in those positions. At least that's the starting point, and I think that's important to highlight their strengths. Then minimize maybe any weaknesses."