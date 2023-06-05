Russell Wilson Reportedly Rejected Joining Super Bowl Contender Before Broncos Trade

Russell Wilson had a forgettable season with the Denver Broncos last year. But the star quarterback could have been playing for a team that reached the Super Bowl in February had he not reportedly rejected the trade. Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated talked about Wilson on the Brock and Salk Show in Seattle and said the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in trading for Wilson.

"The Eagles really wanted him," Bishop said, per CBS Sports. "I think they liked his style of play." What Bishop had to say is similar to what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said in April. The insider spoke about Wilson with Joey Mulinaro and said that two teams not named the Denver Broncos went after the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

"There were times last year when I was pretty convinced at the combine that either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson," Rapoport said. He also said both deals fell about because Wilson wasn't "into" joining either team. Wilson had a no-trade clause on his contract, meaning he could decline a trade offer that involved a team he didn't want to join. "That was one where you kind of stop everything and you're like, 'Hang on,'" Rapoport said of Wilson joining the Eagles. "But it turned out that was not something he was into."

In March 2022, Wilson's personal QB coach Jake Heaps revealed that Wilson turned down Eagles and Commanders trade offers at an interesting time. "He turned down the Washington [Commanders] offer and he turned down an offer from Philly during the combine," Heaps said, via Bleeding Green Nation.

In a way, Willson not joining the Eagles could be a blessing in disguise for the team. The Eagles started Jalen Hurts as their starting QB, and he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance. In the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. And in the Super Bowl, Hurts threw for 301 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three scores in the Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.4 record while winning just four of his 15 starts with the Broncos in 2022. During his time in Seattle, Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2013 season.