Dennis Rodman’s 7 Most Shocking Moments

Dennis Rodman was one of the NBA‘s best players in the late 1980s and 1990s. But his antics on and off the court also made him one of the most controversial players in league history. He started his career with the Detroit Pistons and that’s where he learned to be a hard-nosed player since they were called “Bad Boys.” He moved on to the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls and that’s where his antics got more intense. His NBA career ended in 2000, but he went on to play with various teams overseas for the next six years.

Despite his antics, Rodman was a Hall of Fame Player. He won five NBA Championships (two with the Pistons and three with the Bulls) and he was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991. Rodman was a seven-time rebound champion and he was named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team seven times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a look at Rodman’s seven most shocking moments.

The Infamous Kick

This happened over 20 years ago and it’s still one of the most shocking moments in NBA history. Back in 1997, Rodman kicked a cameraman in his private parts after he lost the ball while going out of bounds. At that time, Rodman didn’t feel sorry for what he did.

Marrying himself

One year before the kick, Rodman announced he was bisexual and he decided to marry himself. He wore a wedding dress, but Rodman said he was paid $10 million to do it, according to Complex.

The Pro Wrestler

Rodman also had a brief career as a pro wrestler. In 1997, Rodman teamed up with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and he was a member of WCW’s nWo. He took on fellow NBA legend Karl Malone at Bash at the Beach in 1998.

Marrying Carmen Electra

In 1998, Rodman married Baywatch star Carmen Electra and it was considered a very interesting pairing considering the background of both individuals. However, the marriage didn’t last long as the two were done in just four months.

Referee Headbutt

When Rodman gets mad, he will run over everyone in his path. Back in 1996, Rodman was ejected from a game that led to him headbutting a referee. Then he decided to push over some Gatorade bins while Bulls head coach Phil Jackson was seen shaking head while laughing at the situation.

Larry Bird

Rodman didn’t cause a ton of drama when he was with the Pistons, but he did say something that raised a lot of eyebrows. In 1987, Rodman took a shot at Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. He said the only reason Bird won three MVP’s was “because he’s white” and he called him “overrated.”

Relationship with Madonna

As shocking Rodman’s relationship with Electra was for most fans, his fling with Madonna was equally unbelievable. The couple dated in 1994 but it only lasted for two months. Rodman wasn’t a fan of her music, but he said they probably would have gotten married if they lasted longer.